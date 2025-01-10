Lauri Markkanen News: Shoots poorly Thursday

Markkanen notched 23 points (8-24 FG, 6-15 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block across 30 minutes during Thursday's 97-92 loss to the Heat.

Markkanen couldn't repeat the 35-point effort he delivered in the loss to the Hawks on Tuesday, and his shooting numbers were quite poor from an efficiency perspective. The star forward has scored at least 15 points in 12 games in a row, averaging 22.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game in that span.