Lauri Markkanen News: Sitting out Thursday
Markkanen is out for Thursday's game against Portland for rest purposes.
Fantasy managers can expect the star forward to return when the Jazz get back from the All-Star break, which is the Feb. 20 matchup in Memphis. Kyle Filipowski appears to be lined up for a featured role at power forward and warrants streaming consideration in all fantasy leagues Thursday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lauri Markkanen See More
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Top Buys & Sells After NBA Trade DeadlineYesterday
-
NBA Start/Sit
Week 17 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Schedule Notes, Sleepers & Injuries3 days ago
-
General NBA Article
NBA Fantasy Power Rankings: Top Players & Breakouts in Week 163 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Must-Add Pickups for Week 176 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Include Oubre, Aldama & More6 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lauri Markkanen See More