Lauri Markkanen headshot

Lauri Markkanen News: Sitting out Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2026 at 12:23pm

Markkanen is out for Thursday's game against Portland for rest purposes.

Fantasy managers can expect the star forward to return when the Jazz get back from the All-Star break, which is the Feb. 20 matchup in Memphis. Kyle Filipowski appears to be lined up for a featured role at power forward and warrants streaming consideration in all fantasy leagues Thursday.

