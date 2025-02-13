Lauri Markkanen News: Strikes for game-high 32

Markkanen closed Wednesday's 131-119 victory over the Lakers with 32 points (11-18 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and three steals in 32 minutes.

The 27-year-old forward led all scorers on the night, and his six made three-pointers represented his best performance from beyond the arc since Jan. 9. Markkanen has been getting frequent rest as he nurses a back issue, sitting out three of the last 12 games for Utah, but he's been productive when he's been on the court. Over those nine appearances, he's averaged 17.7 points, 6.2 boards, 2.8 threes, 0.8 blocks and 0.7 steals.