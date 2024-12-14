Lauri Markkanen News: Supplies 19 points in loss

Markkanen produced 19 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds and two assists over 34 minutes during Friday's 134-126 loss to Phoenix.

The 27-year-old forward is nursing a sore back that has cost him two of Utah's last seven games, but Markkanen was reasonably productive Friday after managing just eight points on 2-for-9 shooting in Sunday's loss to Sacramento. He's reached 20 points only once in his last six appearances though, averaging 15.8 points, 5.7 boards, 2.5 assists and 2.0 threes over that stretch while shooting 38.8 percent from the floor and 26.7 percent (12-for-45) from beyond the arc, and Markkanen can't be relied on to supply his usual numbers until he shows he's 100 percent healthy again.