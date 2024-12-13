Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Lauri Markkanen headshot

Lauri Markkanen News: Will play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Markkanen (back) is available for Friday's game against the Suns.

Markkanen was initially listed questionable for Friday's game, but was later upgraded to probable and now to available. As such, the star forward should handle his regular workload on the offensive end of the court. Markkanen is averaging 20.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.7 steals per game over his last 10 contests.

Lauri Markkanen
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now