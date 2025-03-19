Lauri Markkanen News: Won't play Wednesday
Markkanen (personal) will not play Wednesday against the Wizards.
Markkanen is away from the team and it's unclear when he'll return to action. During Monday's 111-97 loss to Chicago, Markkanen had 16 points (7-16 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block across 24 minutes. With this news, guys like Kyle Filipowski and Cody Williams could step into expanded roles.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now