Lauri Markkanen News: Won't suit up Friday

Markkanen (personal) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Celtics, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

The star forward will miss his second consecutive contest due to a personal matter, and there's no clear timetable for his return. Cody Williams, Brice Sensabaugh and Johnny Juzang are all candidates for an uptick in playing time due to Markkanen, KJ Martin (elbow) and John Collins (ankle) remaining sidelined.