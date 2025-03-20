Fantasy Basketball
Lauri Markkanen headshot

Lauri Markkanen News: Won't suit up Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2025 at 4:21pm

Markkanen (personal) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Celtics, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

The star forward will miss his second consecutive contest due to a personal matter, and there's no clear timetable for his return. Cody Williams, Brice Sensabaugh and Johnny Juzang are all candidates for an uptick in playing time due to Markkanen, KJ Martin (elbow) and John Collins (ankle) remaining sidelined.

Lauri Markkanen
Utah Jazz
