Lawson Lovering News: Contract with Memphis expires

Lovering became a free agent following the Grizzlies' 123-114 win over the Jazz on Friday after his 10-day contract expired, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

The undrafted rookie out of Utah picked up his first NBA start Friday and appeared in two of the Grizzlies' three games over the course of his 10-day deal, averaging 7.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks in 24.5 minutes per contest. The Grizzlies are still likely to be shorthanded in the frontcourt heading into Saturday's matchup with the Heat, so Lovering could end up being re-signed to a second 10-day deal ahead of that contest.