Leaky Black headshot

Leaky Black Injury: Dealing with ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 13, 2025 at 4:11pm

Black (ankle) missed Wednesday's 116-106 G League win over the Grand Rapids Gold.

Black is dealing with a left ankle injury, and his timetable for a return is unclear. Over his last 16 games in the G League, the 25-year-old forward has averaged 7.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks in 25.8 minutes while shooting 48.4 percent from the field.

Leaky Black
 Free Agent
