Leaky Black Injury: Not playing Monday

Black has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Warriors due to a left ankle sprain.

Under a two-way contract, Black is eligible to play in 10 more regular-season games for the Wizards unless he is converted to a standard deal. He's working through an ankle injury that will keep him out of Monday's game, but he could be available for the second leg of the Wizards' back-to-back set against the Pistons on Tuesday. Black has averaged 12.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.7 threes over 32.7 minutes per game over his last three outings. Jamir Watkins and Jaden Hardy will see a bump in minutes in Black's absence.