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Leaky Black Injury: Out again Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Black (ankle) will remain on the inactive list for Thursday's game versus the Pistons.

This will be Black's fourth consecutive game on the inactive list, and it's not a great sign that he continues to be ruled out a full 24 hours in advance of tipoff. Until the Wizards provide a meaningful update on where Black is in his rehab, he should be viewed as week-to-week.

Leaky Black
Washington Wizards
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