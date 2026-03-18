Leaky Black Injury: Out again Thursday
Black (ankle) will remain on the inactive list for Thursday's game versus the Pistons.
This will be Black's fourth consecutive game on the inactive list, and it's not a great sign that he continues to be ruled out a full 24 hours in advance of tipoff. Until the Wizards provide a meaningful update on where Black is in his rehab, he should be viewed as week-to-week.
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