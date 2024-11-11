Leaky Black Injury: Out with ankle injury
Black didn't play in Sunday's 107-98 win over the G League Greensboro Swam due to an ankle injury.
Black collected, seven points, nine rebounds, three assists and a steal in the season opener Friday against College Park, but he evidently picked up an ankle injury along the way. He'll be considered day-to-day until more information on the injury comes to light.
Leaky Black
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now