Leaky Black headshot

Leaky Black Injury: Out with ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 11, 2024

Black didn't play in Sunday's 107-98 win over the G League Greensboro Swam due to an ankle injury.

Black collected, seven points, nine rebounds, three assists and a steal in the season opener Friday against College Park, but he evidently picked up an ankle injury along the way. He'll be considered day-to-day until more information on the injury comes to light.

Leaky Black
 Free Agent
