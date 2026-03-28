Leaky Black Injury: Questionable for Sunday
Black is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Portland due to right adductor soreness.
Black is at risk of missing the opening end of Washington's back-to-back set. He's started in each of the Wizards' last two games, averaging 7.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.5 blocks across 41 minutes.
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