Leaky Black headshot

Leaky Black Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Black is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Portland due to right adductor soreness.

Black is at risk of missing the opening end of Washington's back-to-back set. He's started in each of the Wizards' last two games, averaging 7.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.5 blocks across 41 minutes.

Leaky Black
Washington Wizards
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