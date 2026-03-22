Leaky Black headshot

Leaky Black Injury: Sidelined for Sunday's contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Black (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Knicks.

Black will miss a sixth consecutive game while recovering from a left ankle sprain. His next chance to play is Wednesday against the Jazz, though he doesn't have an established timeline to return.

Leaky Black
Washington Wizards
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