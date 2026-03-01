Leaky Black Injury: Sits out G League game
Black was inactive Saturday in the G League Capital City Go-Go's 137-117 win over the College Park Skyhawks due to a left ankle injury.
Black reported to the G League but wasn't available to play Saturday after he presumably injured his ankle during his Wizards debut Thursday, when he played 30 minutes in a blowout loss to the Hawks. Expect Washington to recall Black in the near future, though it's unclear whether the ankle injury will keep him from playing Monday versus the Rockets.
