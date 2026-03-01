Leaky Black Injury: Sitting Monday with ankle sprain
Black is listed out for Monday's game against the Rockets due to a left ankle sprain.
Black won't be available for the front end of the Wizards' back-to-back set after he presumably sustained the injury during his team debut Thursday, when he played 30 minutes in a 126-96 loss to the Hawks. The third-year forward recently signed a two-way deal with Washington and will be eligible to suit up for 14 more games at the NBA level through the end of the season.
