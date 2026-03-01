Leaky Black Injury: Unavailable with ankle issue

Black missed Saturday's 137-117 G League win over the College Park Skyhawks due to a left ankle injury.

Black recently played 30 minutes at the NBA level after signing a two-way contract with Washington in February. However, his participation is now in doubt as he deals with a physical issue. While that could be a minor blow to the Wizards, he's a more important element of the G League side, which must rely on players like Chris Livingston and Chris Mantis in the meantime.