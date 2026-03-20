Leaky Black Injury: Won't play Saturday
Black (ankle) will not play Saturday against the Thunder.
Black will remain on the shelf for a fifth straight game and remains without a timetable to return. Consider him questionable at best for Sunday's game against the Knicks.
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