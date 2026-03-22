Leaky Black headshot

Leaky Black News: Available to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2026 at 3:24pm

Black (ankle) has been upgraded to available for Sunday's game versus the Knicks.

Black was listed as out on the initial injury report, but he's now been cleared to suit up. The two-way player has missed the past five games, so he'll likely operate under a minutes restriction during his return, making him a risky target in daily fantasy leagues.

Leaky Black
Washington Wizards
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