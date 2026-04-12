Leaky Black News: Back to bench

Black will come off the bench during Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.

Black started the last four games, but he will retreat to the bench for the team's season finale. Black has averaged 8.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.0 assists in 34.8 minutes per contest over his last four appearances, but he could see a reduced role Sunday, considering his exit from the starting five.