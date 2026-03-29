Leaky Black News: Cleared to play Sunday
Black (hip) is available for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Black popped up on Satuday's injury report as questionable due to right adductor soreness, but he has been given the green light to play in Sunday's contest. He has started in each of the Wizards' last two games and played 40-plus minutes in both of those contests.
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