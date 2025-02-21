Leaky Black News: Dominant in return

Black played 33 minutes Thursday during Capital City's 113-106 win over the Herd and compiled 19 points (6-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and three steals.

Black had been sidelined due to an ankle injury but was dominant in his return, leading the team in both points scored and rebounds. The 25-year-old is now averaging 7.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 steals across 28 games played.