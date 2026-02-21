Leaky Black News: Gets two-way deal with Washington

The Wizards signed Black to a two-way contract Saturday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Black has spent the entire 2025-26 season in the G League with the Capital City Go-Go, where he is averaging 10.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.9 threes and 1.8 steals over 35.4 minutes per game. He last saw regular-season action with the Hornets in 2023-24, when he appeared in 26 regular-season games (three starts) and averaged 2.7 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists over 10.9 minutes per game.