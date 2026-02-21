Leaky Black News: Gets two-way deal with Washington
The Wizards signed Black to a two-way contract Saturday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Black has spent the entire 2025-26 season in the G League with the Capital City Go-Go, where he is averaging 10.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.9 threes and 1.8 steals over 35.4 minutes per game. He last saw regular-season action with the Hornets in 2023-24, when he appeared in 26 regular-season games (three starts) and averaged 2.7 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists over 10.9 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now