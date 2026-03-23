Leaky Black headshot

Leaky Black News: Limited production in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Black (ankle) tallied three points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 17 minutes Sunday in the Wizards' 145-113 loss to the Knicks.

A left ankle sprain had kept Black from playing in each of the Wizards' last four games, but he was able to return to action Sunday to provide a boost to a Washington squad that was without nine players. Black ended up seeing the second-fewest minutes of anybody in the Wizards' nine-man rotation, finishing ahead of only Tristan Vukcevic (15 minutes), who exited the contest early due to back tightness. Washington will get Justin Champagnie back from suspension for Wednesday's game in Utah, and players such as Alex Sarr (toe) and Tre Johnson (foot) could be ready to return and might bump Black out of the rotation as a result. Black has limited availability as it is due to his status as a two-way player; he'll be eligible to play in nine of the Wizards' remaining 11 contests.

Leaky Black
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leaky Black See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leaky Black See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 22
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 19
Author Image
Joe Mayo
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 17
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 17
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16
Author Image
Joe Mayo
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
13 days ago