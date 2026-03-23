Leaky Black News: Limited production in return

Black (ankle) tallied three points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 17 minutes Sunday in the Wizards' 145-113 loss to the Knicks.

A left ankle sprain had kept Black from playing in each of the Wizards' last four games, but he was able to return to action Sunday to provide a boost to a Washington squad that was without nine players. Black ended up seeing the second-fewest minutes of anybody in the Wizards' nine-man rotation, finishing ahead of only Tristan Vukcevic (15 minutes), who exited the contest early due to back tightness. Washington will get Justin Champagnie back from suspension for Wednesday's game in Utah, and players such as Alex Sarr (toe) and Tre Johnson (foot) could be ready to return and might bump Black out of the rotation as a result. Black has limited availability as it is due to his status as a two-way player; he'll be eligible to play in nine of the Wizards' remaining 11 contests.