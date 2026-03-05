Leaky Black News: Moved into starting lineup
Black is in the Wizards' starting lineup against the Jazz on Thursday.
It's the first time that Black will start this season, and he'll be in the lineup alongside Trae Young, Tre Johnson, Bilal Coulibaly and Julian Reese. In his last outing against the Magic on Tuesday, Black finished with eight points, nine rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two three-pointers over 31 minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leaky Black See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leaky Black See More