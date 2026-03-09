Leaky Black News: Notches 10 points in loss

Black produced 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Sunday's 138-118 loss to the Pelicans.

Black, who is on a two-way contract with the Wizards, continues to see more opportunities for the team due to so many injuries on the roster. Over his last four appearances, he's averaging 9.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.5 three-pointers in 32.9 minutes per contest, putting him on the streaming radar in deeper formats.