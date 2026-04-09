Leaky Black News: Posts strong final line

Black amassed 14 points (6-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt), nine rebounds, one block and two steals over 41 minutes during Thursday's 119-108 loss to the Bulls.

Black nearly recorded his first double-double of the season, and he tied his season high in rebounds with a strong night on the glass. He's been heavily involved in the Washington rotation down the stretch of the regular season, as the club has put more emphasis on developing young talent after being eliminated from the postseason. Black could continue to see opportunities in the Wizards' final two matchups of the campaign, especially if Tre Johnson (foot), Bilal Coulibaly (heel) and Jaden Hardy (back) remain sidelined.