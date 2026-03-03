Leaky Black headshot

Leaky Black News: Removed from injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Black (ankle) is off the injury report for Tuesday's game against Orlando.

Black is available to make what would his second appearance of the season with the Wizards. The team is missing enough players Tuesday that Black should see meaningful playing time, but his fantasy value remains limited to deep formats for the time being.

Leaky Black
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leaky Black See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leaky Black See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday