Leaky Black News: Scoreless in return from injury

Black was held scoreless (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) with one steal over eight minutes in Thursday's 112-108 loss to Sioux Falls in the G League Winter Showcase.

Black was back on the floor for Capital City in Thursday's contest after missing time with an ankle injury. Though he failed to connect on his lone shot attempt, Black still pitched in defensively with a steal off the bench. Black has averaged 6.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals over nine G League contests this year.