Leaky Black News: Scores 14 in return

Black (ankle) logged 14 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal across 33 minutes during the Go-Go's 107-98 loss to Greensboro on Wednesday.

Wednesday included the second game of a back-to-back set between the Go-Go and their Greensboro opponents. Despite an ankle injury preventing Black's participating in the first, his availability in the second was not a problem. He was one of five players to log double-digit points for the Go-Go on Wednesday.