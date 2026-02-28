Leaky Black News: Sitting out Saturday

Black (two-way) is listed out for Saturday's game against the Raptors.

After signing last week with Washington on a two-year, two-way deal, Black made his Wizards debut in the team's most recent game Thursday, logging four points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), seven rebounds and two blocks over 30 minutes in a 126-96 loss to the Hawks. Black is eligible to play in only 14 of Washington's remaining 24 contests, so the Wizards will opt to preserve some of his eligibility by holding him out Saturday. Most of his minutes will likely be absorbed by Kyshawn George (knee), who is set to return to action after missing Thursday's contest.