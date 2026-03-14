Leaky Black News: Sitting out Saturday

Black (two-way) will be inactive Saturday for the Wizards' game in Boston.

In the Wizards' most recent game Thursday, Black played 28 minutes in a 136-131 overtime loss to the Magic, finishing with 12 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal. Though he's typically received meaningful minutes for the Wizards when he suits up, Black's availability for the rest of the season will remain limited while he's signed to a two-way contract. Washington will opt to hold Black out Saturday, and the third-year forward will now be eligible to suit up for 10 of the Wizards' remaining 16 games of the campaign.