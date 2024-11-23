Leaky Black News: Sluggish showing in G League loss
Black produced four points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and five rebounds over 30 minutes Friday in the G League Capital City Go-Go's 106-101 loss to the Maine Celtics.
Black turned in his least impressive performance of the young campaign despite reaching the 30-minute threshold for the third time in four games. He's yet to show much consistency on the offensive end, scoring in double figures in two of four appearances.
Leaky Black
Free Agent
