Leaky Black News: Sluggish showing in G League loss

Black produced four points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and five rebounds over 30 minutes Friday in the G League Capital City Go-Go's 106-101 loss to the Maine Celtics.

Black turned in his least impressive performance of the young campaign despite reaching the 30-minute threshold for the third time in four games. He's yet to show much consistency on the offensive end, scoring in double figures in two of four appearances.