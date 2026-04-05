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Leaky Black News: Starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 5:49pm

Black is in the starting lineup for Sunday's matchup with the Nets.

Black is getting the spot start with Tre Johnson (foot) out, and he'll be joined in the first unit by Bub Carrington, Will Riley, Julian Reese and Anthony Gill. Across five starts this season, Black has averaged 9.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.8 triples and 1.0 steals per game.

Leaky Black
Washington Wizards
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