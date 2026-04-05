Leaky Black News: Starting Sunday
Black is in the starting lineup for Sunday's matchup with the Nets.
Black is getting the spot start with Tre Johnson (foot) out, and he'll be joined in the first unit by Bub Carrington, Will Riley, Julian Reese and Anthony Gill. Across five starts this season, Black has averaged 9.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.8 triples and 1.0 steals per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leaky Black See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 298 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 298 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 2215 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 1918 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 1720 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leaky Black See More