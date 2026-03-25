Leaky Black News: Starting Wednesday
Black is part of the starting five for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.
Black will make his third start of the campaign Wednesday. In his first two appearances as a starter, Black averaged 13.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 35.0 minutes.
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