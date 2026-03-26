Leaky Black News: Tallies six defensive stats
Black posted 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists, three blocks and three steals over 40 minutes during Wednesday's 133-110 victory over Utah.
Black was a menace on the defensive end, racking up six combined steals and blocks during his season-high 40 minutes. Although Black has been productive, his availability continues to be sporadic at best. He has appeared in three of the past nine games, largely due to what was labeled as an ankle injury. If he can carve out a consistent role for himself down the stretch, he could be worth streaming in when the schedule is a favorable one.
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