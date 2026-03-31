LeBron James Injury: Could be rested Tuesday

James is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers due to left foot injury management.

The Lakers are contemplating giving James a maintenance day for the second leg of a back-to-back set while he continues to manage a lingering left foot issue. During Monday's 120-101 win over the Wizards, James finished with 21 points (8-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 12 assists, 10 rebounds and one block across 33 minutes.