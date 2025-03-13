LeBron James Injury: Day-to-day following road trip
Head coach JJ Redick said that James (groin), who has already been ruled out for Thursday's matchup against the Bucks and Friday's matchup against the Nuggets, will be considered day-to-day moving forward, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
James' absence streak will extend to three outings following Friday's matchup while he deals with a left groin strain. However, the superstar has a chance to make his return to game action against Phoenix on Sunday. Until then, Dalton Knecht, Dorian Finney-Smith and Jordan Goodwin are candidates for an uptick in playing time. James has made 10 appearances since the All-Star break, averaging 28.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 steals across 36.5 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now