LeBron James headshot

LeBron James Injury: Dealing with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

James is considered probable for Wednesday's game against Cleveland due to an illness, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

James joins D'Angelo Russell (back) as probable. James being regarded as probable, instead of questionable, with the afternoon introduction of an illness still puts him on track to play against Cleveland, potentially indicate merely a minor ailment.

LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers
