LeBron James Injury: Doesn't practice Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Head coach JJ Redick said James (elbow/foot) didn't practice Monday but is still considered day-to-day, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

James is dealing with a left elbow contusion in addition to lingering arthritis in his left foot, putting him at risk of missing a third straight game when the Lakers face Minnesota on Tuesday. The team will release its official injury report by Monday night, and for now, the superstar forward should be considered questionable for Tuesday's contest.

