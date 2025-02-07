LeBron James Injury: Downgraded to doubtful

James (ankle) has been downgraded from questionable to doubtful for Saturday's game against the Pacers, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

James is now trending towards missing Saturday's game against the Pacers due to left ankle soreness. If the four-time NBA champion is ruled out, the Lakers will likely turn to Rui Hachimura and Dorian Finney-Smith to help carry the load left by the superstar forward. Jarred Vanderbilt could also see a boost in minutes in the frontcourt.