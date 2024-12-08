LeBron James Injury: Downgraded to doubtful Sunday

James (foot) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

James has been downgraded from probable to doubtful due to left foot soreness. The superstar is now in jeopardy of missing his first game this season, and in the likely event that he's ruled out, Cam Reddish and Armel Traore are candidates for an increased role.