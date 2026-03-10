LeBron James headshot

LeBron James Injury: Downgraded to out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

James (hip) won't play Tuesday against the Timberwolves, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

James will miss his third straight matchup while dealing with a right hip contusion and arthritis in his left foot. Look for Maxi Kleber, Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt to see more chances Tuesday in James' place.

LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers
