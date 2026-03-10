LeBron James Injury: Downgraded to out
James (hip) won't play Tuesday against the Timberwolves, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
James will miss his third straight matchup while dealing with a right hip contusion and arthritis in his left foot. Look for Maxi Kleber, Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt to see more chances Tuesday in James' place.
