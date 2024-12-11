LeBron James Injury: Excused from Wednesday's practice

James (personal/foot) was away from the team Wednesday, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports. The Lakers next contest is Friday versus Minnesota.

James was excused from Wednesday's practice due to personal reasons, but he is also considered day-to-day while battling left foot soreness. Sunday's victory over Portland represented his first missed game of the season, and he had showed renewed vigor across four prior contests, averaging 26.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 9.3 assists in 34.8 minutes per game.