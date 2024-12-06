Fantasy Basketball
LeBron James headshot

LeBron James Injury: Expected to play against Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 6, 2024 at 3:12pm

James (foot) is expected to play against the Hawks on Friday, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

James aggravated his left foot injury against the Heat on Wednesday, but it doesn't appear that it will prevent him from playing Friday, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic. The 39-year-old James has averaged 20.8 points, 8.4 assists and 6.9 rebounds over 34.1 minutes per game over his last 10 outings.

