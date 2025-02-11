LeBron James Injury: Expected to play against Utah
James is listed as probable for Wednesday's game versus the Jazz due to left ankle soreness, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.
James continues to deal with a nagging left ankle issue, but it is a good sign that his apparent abdominal injury from Monday's contest isn't expected to keep him out Wednesday. If James is ultimately upgraded to available, it is unlikely he will operate on a minutes restriction.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now