LeBron James Injury: Expected to play Monday

James (groin) is probable for Monday's game against the Magic, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Following a seven-game absence, James returned to action Saturday but wasn't sharp, posting 17 points (7-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-5 FT), six rebounds, four assists, five turnovers and three steals across 31 minutes during a 146-115 loss to the Bulls. Despite the rust, it looks like James emerged from the contest without suffering a setback and will return to action Monday, though the Lakers do have a back-to-back during their upcoming four-game road trip -- Wednesday in Indiana and Thursday in Chicago.