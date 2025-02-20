LeBron James Injury: Game-time call Thursday

Head coach JJ Redick said that James (foot) will be a game-time decision ahead of Thursday's matchup against the Trail Blazers, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

James will go through his pregame routine before the Lakers make a final decision on his availability in the second night of a back-to-back set. The superstar has averaged 27.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 1.4 steals in 34.0 minutes per contest over his last five outings. If James is sidelined, Dorian Finney-Smith and Dalton Knecht are candidates for an uptick in playing time.