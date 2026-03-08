LeBron James Injury: Game-time decision Sunday
Head coach JJ Redick told reporters that James (elbow) is considered a game-time decision for Sunday's home contest against the Knicks, Thuc Nhi Nguyen of the Los Angeles Times reports.
James was tagged as questionable for Sunday's game due to a left elbow contusion that prevented him from playing against the Pacers on Friday. He will go through pregame warmups, at which point the Lakers will have a better idea of whether James will be able to play. His return would likely result in Rui Hachimura reverting to a bench role.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring LeBron James See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 62 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Underdog, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, March 53 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, March 17 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 288 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, February 279 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring LeBron James See More