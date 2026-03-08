LeBron James headshot

LeBron James Injury: Game-time decision Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Head coach JJ Redick told reporters that James (elbow) is considered a game-time decision for Sunday's home contest against the Knicks, Thuc Nhi Nguyen of the Los Angeles Times reports.

James was tagged as questionable for Sunday's game due to a left elbow contusion that prevented him from playing against the Pacers on Friday. He will go through pregame warmups, at which point the Lakers will have a better idea of whether James will be able to play. His return would likely result in Rui Hachimura reverting to a bench role.

LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring LeBron James See More
