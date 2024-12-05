Fantasy Basketball
LeBron James headshot

LeBron James Injury: Iffy against Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 5, 2024 at 3:13pm

James is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Hawks due to left foot soreness, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

James is in danger of missing his first contest of the season Friday due to left foot soreness. If the 39-year-old forward is ultimately ruled out against Atlanta, Cam Reddish and Armel Traore are candidates to receive increased playing time.

LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
